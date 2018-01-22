Turtle bonanza at Lady Musgrave Island

BEAUTY: Tracy Olive captured this photo of a turtle swimming at Lady Musgrave Island.

BEAUTY: Tracy Olive captured this photo of a turtle swimming at Lady Musgrave Island. Contributed

THE wildlife at Lady Musgrave Island is booming, especially the turtles, with hundreds visiting the area each week.

If you have never explored the pristine waters and beautiful reef at Lady Musgrave, now is the perfect time, with turtles coming in droves according to Lady Musgrave Experience tourism operator Brett Lakey.

Mr Lakey said 170 to 190 turtle tracks were showing up on the island each night.

"The turtles return every five to seven years to lay five to seven clutches of eggs over the season then go travelling the sea until we see them again," he said.

"The island is one of the prime sites for green turtles and a small percentage of loggerheads."

SEA LIFE: A stunning photo by Tracy Olive of a turtle swimming at Lady Musgrave Island. Contributed

Mr Lakey said the island's environmental conditions made it the perfect place for turtles to visit.

"This year the water temperature has been slightly warmer and there is also lots of food around," he said.

"It has been a good breeding season."

Bundaberg photographer Tracy Olive took a trip to Lady Musgrave Island recently and said turtles were not the only sea creatures frolicking in the turquoise lagoon.

"There were two mantas swimming around our boat yesterday," she said.

The island is set on 1214 hectares of living reef with a protected lagoon, making it a perfect spot for snorkelling.

You can visit the island by taking a trip from the Bundaberg Port with the Lady Musgrave Experience's luxury catamaran Main Event.

Find out more at http://bit.ly/2EYW5fJ.