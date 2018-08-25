Turner, Waters confident ahead of grand final qualifier

LEAGUE: Don't expect to see Ben Turner throw up a white flag when he charges into the Waves Tigers defence in tonight's Bundaberg Rugby League major semi final.

Waves' aggressive forward pack, led by former international and coach Antonio Kaufusi, will be out to stop the minor premiership-winning Wallaroos from advancing to the Bundaberg Rugby League, but second- rower Turner and his blue and white brothers will be up for the challenge.

For Wallaroos, it will be their first game since August 4, but neither Turner nor coach Peter Waters believed the enforced break was disadvantageous to the squad.

"We've come a long way this year. We've still got a lot of young fellas in the side and it's always tough against Waves,” Turner said. "They might have an advantage but we've trained really well over the past few weeks.”

Waters, who should be recognised as the best coach in the competition, said the break actually helped his players overcome minor injuries.

"I actually thought it would work against us but it's been good to get those injuries sorted out,” he said.

"The fortnight off suited us well. The boys are refreshed and they'll be ready and raring to go.”

Waters said he expected the Tigers' pack to be aggressive as both teams fought for a second grand final appearance in three years.

"They out-enthused Isis last week and Antonio brings a lot of aggression to the Tigers,” Waters said. "(Halfback) Clinton Horne played his best game in a while, he steered the side well.”

Kick-off is at 5pm.