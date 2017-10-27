TURNBULL TRIAL: Truth came out, mum says

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

FINALLY a free man at 4.20 on a Friday afternoon, Luke Turnbull walked from Bundaberg Police Station with his mum and dad.

After nearly two years spent in limbo facing a murder charge over the stabbing death of Bundaberg boxer Landon Delinecort, the face of Mr Turnbull could not be seen when a Supreme Court jury pronounced his innocence.

As he stood in the dock before Justice Peter Applegarth and the jury to receive its verdict, 37-year-old Mr Turnbull was isolated from public gaze by a wall.

He was alone with his thoughts at what would likely be the most significant moment of his life.

His fate in the hands of 12 ordinary Bundaberg citizens.

But there would be no doubting the emotional impact their words would have made when fully absorbed by him.

Mr Turnbull had been in custody since his arrest at his lawyer's office on November 30, 2015.

The Bundaberg courtroom was packed and silent in expectation - Justice Applegarth moments before the jury returned had given a stern warning that he would not tolerate any emotional outbursts from the public gallery as the verdict was handed down.

Mr Turnbull's parents Steve and Debbie Turnbull, and his partner Naomi Terare, were among his supporters seated on one side of the small courtroom.

Seated across from them were the Delinecort family and friends of Landon, including his father Calvin, brother Brock, and Mikael Atkins - Landon's girlfriend at the time of his death in November 2015.

Yesterday was the eighth day of the trial in which the Crown case was put by Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings.

Both the Crown, and Mr Turnbull's defence counsel Saul Holt QC had made their final address and Justice Applegarth had given his legal directions.

The jury retired at 10.48.

At 11.33 the five women, seven men of the jury walked back in to give their unanimous verdict.

About 10 happy and relieved Turnbull family and supporters gathered for a while in an upstairs waiting area to digest their welcome news, his mother Debbie saying only - "the truth came out".

The Delinecorts left court immediately after the verdict.

Confronted by waiting media and cameras outside the courthouse, father Calvin Delinecort and his son Brock kept their silence.

Mr Turnbull, successfully defended by counsel Saul Holt QC, pleaded not guilty to three charges: the murder of Landon Delinecort, 24, on November 27, 2015; causing grievous bodily harm to Calvin Delinecort; and assault to Brock Delinecort.

There had been no contest that Landon died from a stab wound to his heart that night at 41 Cummins Rd outside his family home in suburban Avoca.

Mr Turnbull agreed he stabbed Landon, defending the murder charge on the grounds of self-defence.

Mr Turnbull maintained there had been a dispute over a $200 drug debt he owed Calvin Delinecort after buying ice, methylamphetamine, from him.

Electing for Mr Turnbull to give evidence and take the witness stand, his counsel Mr Holt made a considered legal decision.

In opening defence argument before the Bundaberg jury Mr Holt said Luke Turnbull had been attacked by weapons, and not taken the knife to the scene that ultimately killed Landon.

The knife that killed Landon Delinecort was never found by investigating police.

Mr Holt was a former Chief Counsel at Victoria Legal Aid and appeared in some of Victoria's most significant high profile criminal cases, including acting for Adrian Bayley - a serial rapist who also raped and killed ABC Melbourne employee Jill Meagher.

In Queensland Mr Holt successfully defended Gable Tostee in his murder charge over the death of New Zealand tourist at Surfers Paradise after she fell from a high rise balcony.