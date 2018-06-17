Turbulence: Bundy mayor urges united front on Qantas deal

Bundaberg is the perfect place for Qantas to establish a pilot academy capable of training up to 500 pilots a year, to help meet the increasing need for skilled aviators in one of the fastest growing global industries.

THE Bundaberg and Fraser Coast regions need to work together if they don't want to miss out on landing the Qantas new pilot training school, Mayor Jack Dempsey says.

"We need to work in cooperation with Fraser Coast for the benefit of the whole Wide Bay region, otherwise it will go somewhere else in Australia,” Cr Dempsey said.

The NewsMail sought Cr Dempsey's comment after weekend reports in the Fraser Coast Chronicle that questions were being asked about the proposal.

Bundaberg and Fraser Coast councils have put in a joint submission to the airline giant to set up a training academy in the region.

On Saturday, the Chronicle reported the Fraser Coast's business leaders had concerns about the submission.

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said the joint submission was never disclosed with the community in the lead-up to the announcement.

She said details of the proposal, which, if successful, would require millions spent on supporting infrastructure, had still not been revealed.

"What concerns me with the submission is that I don't see how going with Bundaberg gives us any real good chance the academy will be located on the Fraser Coast,” Ms Holebrook said.

"If we do get accepted, I don't see how we'll be able to share the load with Bundaberg, given we have two airports that are acceptable for use.”

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president Lance Stone echoed similar criticisms, saying he was never briefed on the proposal despite being a member of the region's aviation advisory committee.

"The Maryborough Chamber submitted a letter of support for the council's proposal, but we weren't told it was a joint submission at all,” Mr Stone said.

"My misgivings are that the flight school would be located in Bundaberg, and the Fraser Coast wouldn't receive one iota of income.”

But aviation councillor Paul Truscott said the proposal clearly advocated for the airports in Hervey Bay and Maryborough to be considered as the major hub.

"It's a bit premature to jump to conclusions without knowing where we stand with Qantas,” Cr Truscott said. "Obviously the council's goal is to see our local airports become the leading airports for this development.”

Cr Dempsey said the region would miss out if they couldn't work together. "We're better off working together so we all win, otherwise we'll all miss out,” he said. "Fifty per cent of something is better than 100 per cent of nothing.”