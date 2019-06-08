Rare photos from Tupac and Biggie’s murder probe

Exclusive: The murders of controversial American rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls were one of the "most challenging cases" Greg Kading has ever worked on.

Now, the former lead detective from the investigative task force for the infamous cases is coming to Australia to embark on a world first, live show.

He will be accompanied by MC Nick Nunan and Mob James (James McDonald), who will tell of his work with Death Row Records and what it was like to be in Vegas the night Tupac was shot.

Mr Kading told News Corp Australia he will go through all of the conspiracy theories and explain to fans of the 90s music artists why they should abandon them.

He will also reveal never-before known details of the case and show crime scene photos that have been buried in police files.

"We'll go through the autopsy photos, the crime scene photos, the photographs of all the important people involved and explain in detail how things happened, why they happened," he said.

Former LAPD officer Greg Kading who worked as a cop for 25 years. Picture: Supplied



"To honour them (Tupac and Biggie) you have to know the truth about what happened."

Mr Kading first came to investigate both murders when their unsolved cases were reopened from 2006-2009 while working for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Tupac Shakur three days before he was killed. Picture: Supplied



Tupac died first, when he was fatally shot on September 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, before Biggie was killed in another drive-by shooting in March 1997 in LA.

News Corp Australia has obtained rare photos of the police investigation surrounding Biggie's car which was full of bullet holes.

A photo from former LAPD Officer Greg Kading ahead of his Australian tour. It shows the exterior of Biggie Small’s car where the bullets penetrated the car. Picture: Supplied

This rare crime scene photo also shows the interior of Biggie Small’s car where the bullets penetrated the car. Picture: Supplied



He said that when he started investigating Biggie's murder, they found it was connected to Tupac's death.

"During the pursuit of trying to figure out what happened to Biggie, we stumbled upon Tupac's case, jurisdictionally we didn't have a claim to that case, as it was a Las Vegas case," he said.

Former LAPD officer Greg Kading when he was in the force. Picture: Supplied



"But because there were these characters involved that transcended both cases, then we were pursuing some of the suspects, people of interest in Biggie's case - they turned out to be the suspects and the assailants in Tupac's case."

Rappers, Biggie Smalls aka Notorious BIG (left) and Tupac Shakur. Picture: Supplied



"So one thing led to another while trying to solve Biggie's we solved Tupac's … we always suspected the two were connected."

Mr Kading said they first took every single claim and conspiracy theory as if it was true, until they could disprove it.

Tupac Shakur’s death has sparked many conspiracy theories. Picture: Supplied



In Biggie's case, he said the former detective on the case had "cherry picked" information to support "a preconceived notion".

"His approach was flawed … you let the evidence and the facts tell you what the truth is," he said.

Tupac Shakur before he was killed. Picture: Supplied

The black car in which rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot. Picture: Getty



"Biggie's death was a response to Tupac's murder," he said.

In Tupac's case, he said his death was triggered by an act of retaliation from a gang linked to American gangster Orlando Anderson.

"I think people will learn to appreciate how precarious life is in gangs in Los Angeles, they don't think twice," he said.

Tupac Shakur partying in LA at a Death Row records party. Picture: Supplied

Tupac Shakur as a young child. Picture: Supplied



"Their mentality is 'Bring it' - 'you've got a problem with us, bring it.'"

Mr Kading also authored the book Murder Rap which details his experience investigating the murders, which led to the NBC/Universal and Netflix true-crime drama series, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

Tupac Shakur and Suge Kinght back in 1987. Picture: Supplied



Mr Kading added that rapper Sean Combs (P. Diddy) and US record producer and Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight were also involved, but have never been charged.

Knight is serving a 28-year jail term for killing Compton businessman Terry Carter.

"If I were having a conversation with Sean Combs, I'd say I understand why you keep quiet, it's not in your interest. But at the same time you've gotta live with yourself you know what you did and I know it's you," he said.

CEO of Death Row Records Marion Suge Knight. Picture: Getty



"If I was talking to Suge, I'd say you have never ever created so much turmoil … why don't you for once step up be a man accept responsibility for what you've done."

Mr Kading added he has been in close contact with Tupac and Biggie's family members.

"They're very open, they're very appreciative because they see my motives are very pure, I was trying to solve a case about people they love."

Greg Kading ahead of his Australian tour with MC Nick Nunan. Picture: Supplied



The Murders of Tupac and Biggie - A night with Greg Kading will tour Australia at the following venues where tickets can be bought:

*The Back Room, Chardons Corner Hotel (QLD): Friday July 26 6.30pm

*The Croxton Bandroom, Thornbury (VIC): Saturday July 27, 6.30pm

*The Juniors, Kingsford, (NSW): Wednesday July 31, 6.30pm

*The Saint George Hotel, Innaloo, (WA): Friday August 9, 6.30pm