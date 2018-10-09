Menu
WAITING GAME: Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch with Tobruk dive operators.
Tugboat sightings lead to Tobruk speculation

Emma Reid
9th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
SPECULATION has been floating around that the State Government has called in a number of tug boats to "help right" ex-HMAS Tobruk this week.

But a spokeswoman for the office of the Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said no decision had been made.

Last week, Ms Enoch announced a decision on whether the wreck would be righted would be coming "soon" after Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt accused the state of twiddling its thumbs.

"We are currently awaiting the results of an independent dive assessment recently conducted on site, and look forward to providing an announcement regarding the Tobruk very soon," Ms Enoch told the NewsMail.

"I thank the region's dive and tourism operators, and the wider community, for their patience."

Mr Pitt said the lack of action after four months was unacceptable.

The recent rumours came after tug boats were seen off the coast, but the spokeswoman confirmed they were not involved in the state's decision and were not there to right ex-HMAS Tobruk.

