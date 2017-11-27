Menu
Tudge's state election tweeting rebounds in brutal fashion

BACK-FIRED: Tweeters tore shreds off Human Services Minister Alan Tudge.
BACK-FIRED: Tweeters tore shreds off Human Services Minister Alan Tudge. Jay Fielding
Jay Fielding
by

FEDERAL Human Services Minister Alan Tudge has copped a roasting after weighing into the state election on Twitter.

Mr Tudge, the minister responsible for the Cashless Debit Card being rolled out in Bundaberg next year, tweeted at 6pm on Saturday.

"Bundaberg, where Labor campaigned hard against Cashless Welfare Card, is likely the only ALP seat to fall to LNP."

Responses were brutal.

"Are you for real? Your mob got buried. That is what the next federal election has in store for your mob," said @winnerinsix.

 

 

 

 

 

Peter Feerick, a vocal local opponent of the CDC, said David Batt's margin in Bundaberg "isn't exactly a resounding show of support for the LNP, now is it?".

"And you may want to take note that the LNP have again lost Queensland."

Others noted the LNP had suffered a seven per cent swing.

"Is that seriously the silver lining to not winning a majority?" was the tweet from @Pamela28306000.

Others were more interested in the CDC.

"Politicians who receive allowances that dwarf what a person on the dole lives on don't get to lecture about how taxpayer money is spent," @kentparkstreet tweeted.

"Desperate to twist defeat into spin I see," said. @FordfgFalcon.

Mr Tudge did find some support online: @oldfellah said "Labor will send Australian over the edge for good".

Bundaberg News Mail
