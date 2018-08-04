Menu
CANE2CORAL: Paul Tucker races towards the finish line
Tucker's return to fun run

Katie Hall
4th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
RUNNERS will be hitting the streets of Bundaberg tomorrow to race in the ninth annual Cane2Coral fun run.

For one long-time runner, this race is a labour of love. Paul Tucker makes the trip from his home in Yeppoon each year to compete in the fun run and this year is no different.

Paul was raised in Bundaberg and loves coming back to race each year. He says the point-to-point system, finishing at the beach and the friendly event volunteers are why he enjoys the run.

"Those three things make for a great race,” Mr Tucker said.

After nursing a knee injury last year and still taking out second place, Paul wants another chance to beat his own records.

"I was coming back from a knee injury last year and I finished in second place,” Mr Tucker said.

"I've been going okay this year so I hope to go one better but you never know.

"I've won a couple of the 21km races - and as soon as the 21km was advertised for the Cane2Coral I took it up.”

Paul's top tips for participants this year is to have fun with their run.

"Someone once told me 'if you're not enjoying your running, you're doing it wrong',” he said.

"Often people try and go from not running much at all to overdoing it, so my advice is go slow and build yourself up incrementally and once you're there you can look back and be grateful and positive about what you've achieved.”

For more information on the event please visit www.cane2coral.com.au.

