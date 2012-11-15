Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BURNING RUBBER: Green Distillation Technologies COO Trevor Bayley will speak at the event.
BURNING RUBBER: Green Distillation Technologies COO Trevor Bayley will speak at the event. Paralax Photography
Business

TSBE presents new opportunities in energy sector

8th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE opportunities and benefits around the way power is sourced in the region will be the focus of Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise's upcoming enterprise evening.

Green Distillation Technologies, FKG and the Toowoomba Regional Council will form an exclusive panel showcasing the innovation and diversity operating in the region.

TSBE supply chain general manager Lance McManus said the panel would discuss how existing and upcoming projects would evolve, and how suppliers, contractors or end-users could benefit.

GDT chief operating officer Trevor Bayley will discuss the technology developed by the company which recycles old tyres into "the valuable commodities of oil, carbon and steel", and what the uses of the raw materials.

"Old tyres are a massive environmental problem around the world and our company has developed world-first technology that will turn this disposal problem into valuable raw materials and we are building the first commercial plant in Toowoomba," he said.

TRC's waste manager Troy Uren will discuss the council's regional-first project that uses landfill gas and secondary off-take products for energy generation.

The TSBE Enterprise Evening will be held at the Burke and Wills Hotel on Thursday, September 13, from 5.30pm.

Book tickets at tsbe.com.au or phone 4639 4600.

energy fkg toowoomba and surat basin enterprise tsbe
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'They'll arrest me on Monday': Bundy Sugar locks mum in home

    premium_icon 'They'll arrest me on Monday': Bundy Sugar locks mum in home

    News A MOTHER and her teenage daughter are facing arrest for refusing to leave their childhood home.

    Bundy's most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes revealed

    Bundy's most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes revealed

    Offbeat Meet the top singles in the region looking for love

    Accused attacker ordered to leave town

    premium_icon Accused attacker ordered to leave town

    Crime Tracking device and a train ticket were just two conditions of bail

    Local Partners