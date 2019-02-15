TRYING TIMES: Sad announcement for the Isis Devils

LEAGUE FINALS: Tearnee Morrice played for Isis Devils in the game at Salter oval, Bundaberg in 2017.

AFTER months of searching for players to join the Isis Devils, the president of the club has announced the team will not compete this year.

Isis Devils Rugby League president John Cole made final attempts to save the club over the past two weeks, but after failing to recruit enough players to produce a full side, his hands were tied and he had to make the decision.

The exclusion of The Devils from the Bundaberg Rugby League competition was announced earlier today, with Cole saying he didn't understand why last year's players didn't return.

"We've got a strong committee that have all worked hard to try and make it happen but the players just haven't responded,” he said.

"As a committee, we did everything we could to raise awareness... without a team we haven't got a club.

"I think the community and the supporters will be just as sad as we are.

"But unless the players are prepared to commit and come join the club, well, virtually we're in the position we're in.”

Isis Devils president John Cole. Simon Young BUN131213CHL25

He said after a successful season last year, he couldn't fathom why players didn't return.

"The player group we had at the end of the year last year, they said 'yeah we'll all be back', but the year starts off and they just changed their minds,” Cole said.

"And I don't know why.

He said some of the Devil's better players had been poached by the Bundaberg clubs.

"I can't blame it all on that,” he said.

"We had a lot of Hervey Bay players last year, but they seem to want to return to Hervey Bay.

"If they want to support their home club that's fair enough, I can understand that.

"But it's detrimental to us.”

Clinton Horne and Trent Seeds of the Waves Tigers combine to tackle Ben Fleming of Isis Devils in a game last season. Brian Cassidy

He said in a way, it was comparative to running a business and he couldn't afford to have a club that didn't have the opportunity to compete with the fees involved in maintaining it.

"The amount of money those Bundaberg clubs are throwing around over there, we can't compete with that,” Cole said.

"We're only a small community, we can't even offer work for players to bring them into the competition.”

Bundaberg Rugby League chair Mike Ireland said it was disappointing to hear the Devils wouldn't compete as he was involved with the club when they first joined the BRL.

"Over the years they have been very competitive in the BRL playing in a few grand finals across the grades,” Ireland said in an email.

"John, on behalf of the board I would like to thank you and your club for your contribution over many years in the BRL and hope you can regroup for 2020.”

Cole and the committee spent more than three months trying to find the needed players, but in the end only about four people were interested.

"I've hit my head against the wall that much to try and make it work, but at the end of the day, the choice was already made for us.”

When asked if he was hopeful for next year, he said he didn't know what was going to happen.

"We've got a lot of work to do to try and see if we can get a side,” he said.

"The club and the committee have done a lot of hard work - We had a good year last year and there was a lot of hard work put in to make that year successful.

"I just don't understand why those players haven't opted to come back and do it all over again.”