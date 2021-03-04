As many speculated, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcomed their sixth child together via surrogate.

A source confirmed to Page Six that the couple used a surrogate to carry their baby girl Lucia, with her birth coming just five months after Hilaria gave birth to son Eduardo.

"We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia," Hilaria captioned a close-up photo of the new baby earlier this week. "Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true."

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s daughter, Lucia.



Fans were shocked when news emerged on Monday that Hilaria and Alec had secretly welcomed their sixth child just months after the arrival of their fifth, leading fans to speculate that they'd adopted or used a surrogate for new daughter Lucia.

The yoga guru alerted fans to the idea of surrogacy after it was revealed that she followed a surrogacy company on Instagram.

The couple hasn't confirmed the use of a surrogate, but when a fan dared to question the circumstances surrounding the arrival of their newest bundle of joy, Alec snapped.

"You should shut the f**k up and mind your own business," he responded in the comments section of his Instagram post.

Hilaria with her six children.

The couple, fresh from the drama of Hilaria's Spanish heritage scandal, are choosing to keep details surrounding Lucia's birth private.

"We're still not issuing a statement or confirming anything - what she posted stands," their rep previously told Page Six.

Alec, 62, and Hilaria, 37 - who wed in 2012 - are the parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, five months, and now newborn Lucia. Alec is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria gave birth last September.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Truth about Hilaria Baldwin's latest baby