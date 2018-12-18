Menu
METH: The drug was more important than trust and friendship to one Cooloola Cove man.
Trust betrayed for meth, man admits in court

Arthur Gorrie
18th Dec 2018 12:01 AM
A COOLOOLA Cove man has admitted he betrayed the trust of a teenage fishing companion, stealing the youth's property and swapping it for drugs.

Blake Robert Brownlie, 24, pleaded guilty of stealing an Apple iPad on October 10 and failing to provide police with required identification details between then and October 18.

Police told Gympie Magistrates Court Brownlie had met the 17-year-old a few days earlier while fishing.

Brownlie had visited his victim, who had gone inside briefly and left Brownlie with the iPad. When he came back outside both were gone.

"What you did was shocking," magistrate Chris Callaghan told Brownlie.

"He gave you hospitality, including use of an iPad and you swapped it for some drugs.."

Brownlie's legal representative told the court Brownlie had been addicted to meth for four or five years.

Mr Callaghan fined Brownlie $500 and ordered restitution of $669.

