Truscott looking ahead after election

WITH a 22.4 per cent primary vote at last count in the recent state election, Dr Jane Truscott is optimistic about the election outcome and what is to come in the future.

Dr Truscott said a win of 22.4 per cent showed that "a good percentage of the people of Bundaberg want change”.

"I say thank you to all of you for trusting me with your vote,” she said.

"This election has not given me the opportunity to serve the people of Bundaberg as their next Member of Parliament.

"Regardless, the results send a message that the people can no longer be taken for granted. Voters need to be respected and listened to.

"This should be a wake-up call to both political parties.”

During the campaign, One Nation promised $100million in flood mitigation, with an aim to allocate funds pending final recommendations from the Bundaberg 10-year Action Plan. "Flood mitigation is a real concern for many people in our community,” she said.

"I ask that our new member consider this as a priority and act to make progress.

"This would go a long way to restore peace of mind and commercial and community confidence.”

"David Batt won on One Nation preferences so I encourage him to consider this and to do the right thing by the people of Bundaberg.”

With regard to the campaign, Dr Truscott said she couldn't be more proud of her team of supporters.

"We ran a clean and honest campaign, focused on the issues that matter to the community,” she said.

"Despite repeated attempts of sabotage through defacing, destroying or removing our signage or spreading false information about the party, we continued to get the word out.

"As the underdog in this campaign, we put up a good fight against the massive resources of the opposition.

"I am proud of our efforts and all the hard work of our volunteers.

"I say a big thank you to the many volunteers, giving of their time tirelessly during pre-poll, polling day and scrutineering.”

Dr Truscott said she was hopeful for the community.

"This community needs strong leaders in government to guide us to the prosperity our region needs and deserves,” she said.