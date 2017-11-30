Truscott going back to the polls for council

IN THE RUN: Jane Truscott will run for Division 8.

WHEN one door closes, another one opens and former One Nation candidate Jane Truscott is hoping her loyal supporters can help her claim a seat on Bundaberg Regional Council.

Dr Truscott is banking on her strong polling at the state election to aid her in her pursuit for the soon-to-be-vacated Division 8 seat currently occupied by the LNP's David Batt.

With 85 per cent of the roll counted, Dr Truscott has secured 22.3 per cent of the overall vote.

"I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating to be an independent candidate in the up-coming by-election for Bundaberg Regional Council Division 8,” she said.

"Bundaberg has been my home for close to 15 years.

"During that time, I have come to love the region with its abundance in agricultural opportunities along with local industry and tourism.”

Results show Dr Truscott polled reasonably well in the Division 8 suburbs of Avoca (18.3 per cent), Branyan (25.5 per cent) and Millbank (21.4 per cent).

Dr Truscott admitted she does not live in the division.

"I don't think it will be a significant impediment because I have been around the region quite a bit during my campaign,” she said.

"I want to hear more from Division 8 residents.”

Dr Truscott is also distancing herself from the controversial One Nation party and believes her chance of success at a council by-election will be enhanced because she "won't be encumbered by any party's agenda”.

"I'm not carrying baggage from the state election,” she said.

"I'm no longer a member of One Nation.

"This way I can speak more freely and run my campaign as I choose to run it.”

Dr Truscott said many residents spoke to her about local issues during the state election campaign including rate rises, water and waste management and wheelchair-friendly footpaths.

As as nurse, she believed her experience and knowledge of emergency services would enable me to provide valuable insight into the disaster management portfolio.

"I am committed to fighting for key issues that impact our region,” Dr Truscott said.

"I will aim to make keys issues that impact Division 8 of high priority to the council.