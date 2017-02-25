Truscott calls for staffing ratios at aged care facilities

REPORTS of poor care of some residents living at TriCare Bundaberg has One Nation candidate for Bundaberg Jane Truscott calling for staffing ratios.

"As a nurse practitioner who has worked in the industry for several years, I have seen first hand the challenges staff face in providing personal care and services for residents living in an aged care facilities,” Dr Truscott (pictured) said.

"Residents and their families need to know that the care and services provided meet industry standards.”

She said research showed time with registered nurses was strongly associated with better outcomes for residents.

In Australia, there is no legislation requiring a minimum ratio of RNs or staff to the number of residents.

Some facilities will employ more personal care assistants as a less cheaper option than RNs.

Absence of a registered nurse on site at all times to supervise care may limit the overall quality of care, Dr Truscott said.

"We owe it to our older citizens to look after them and to ensure they receive the best care possible,” she said.

"This means a safe level of staffing with appropriately trained personnel. A nurse to resident ratio that meets industry standards as well as community expectations would help us achieve this.”