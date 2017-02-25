32°
News

Truscott calls for staffing ratios at aged care facilities

25th Feb 2017 9:30 AM
Dr Jane Truscott.
Dr Jane Truscott. Paul Beutel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

REPORTS of poor care of some residents living at TriCare Bundaberg has One Nation candidate for Bundaberg Jane Truscott calling for staffing ratios.

"As a nurse practitioner who has worked in the industry for several years, I have seen first hand the challenges staff face in providing personal care and services for residents living in an aged care facilities,” Dr Truscott (pictured) said.

"Residents and their families need to know that the care and services provided meet industry standards.”

She said research showed time with registered nurses was strongly associated with better outcomes for residents.

In Australia, there is no legislation requiring a minimum ratio of RNs or staff to the number of residents.

Some facilities will employ more personal care assistants as a less cheaper option than RNs.

Absence of a registered nurse on site at all times to supervise care may limit the overall quality of care, Dr Truscott said.

"We owe it to our older citizens to look after them and to ensure they receive the best care possible,” she said.

"This means a safe level of staffing with appropriately trained personnel. A nurse to resident ratio that meets industry standards as well as community expectations would help us achieve this.”

Bundaberg News Mail

How to do Eat Street the right way

EVERYTHING you need to know to get the most out of your Eat Street experience and to avoid a food coma when you’re only one stall deep.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Truscott calls for staffing ratios at aged care facilities

Truscott calls for staffing ratios at aged care facilities

REPORTS of poor care of some residents living at TriCare Bundaberg has One Nation candidate for Bundaberg Jane Truscott calling for staffing ratios.

Vinnies slams penalty rates cuts

The St Vincent de Paul Society is deeply saddened the Fair Work Commission decided to reduce Sunday and Public Holiday penalty rates.

"Cutting penalty rates will not create jobs”

Time to clean up Bundaberg

Mayor Jack Dempsey speaking with some Thabeban State School students who are prepared for the upcoming Schools Clean Up Day.

Region asked to get bitter about litter

50 new jobs up for grabs

The State Government is calling for tenders to undertake important dredging work ahead of the scuttling of the ex-HMAS Tobruk.

Great opportunity for local businesses: Leanne Donaldson

Local Partners

Forget fries, get drive-through fruit and veg in Bundy

IT'S a combination of drive-through and hydroponics that will have foodies coming back for more.

Lifetime spent at cattle sales

A GOOD RUN: John James got his start in 1963 and was a fixture of the saleyards right up until his retirement last year.

Retired agent John James reflects on how the business has changed.

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, February 25-Sunday, February 26

HERE COME THE BRIDES: The 2017 Wedding Spectacular is on this weekend.

Five things you need to know

Quality players on their way for beach volleyball event

GOING LOW: Brett Redgen competing in the Queensland Beach Volleyball event in Bargara last year.

Preparations on track for top weekend

Red balloons to fly in show of support for firies

MORNING TEA: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett was joined by firefighters from across the region at a special morning tea to honour their service in the community today.

Show appreciation for region's firefighters

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films and actors most likely to win accolades at the Oscars.

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

1.23 Hectares - 4 Bedroom Brick Home - Sheds Galore

Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $397000

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 9 klms to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA) with...

REDUCED PRICE FOR AN IMMEDIATE SALE

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $190,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville,the owners are ready to hear your best offer. Just a short walk to the...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $350,000. With this property you get the works.

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE WITH 12M X 6M SHED ON 924M2

324 Branyan Drive, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 3 $224,000

Conveniently located in Avoca is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom plus office home on a large 924m2 allotment with a 12m x 6m shed within walking distance to schools...

GONE...

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $299,900

An immaculate brick and tile home built in 2004 has just had all new carpet laid, it has been repainted and overall the home has been maintained back to near new...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $529,000

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes, and under 20 minutes drive...

MODERN UNIT IN A BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COMPLEX

16/12 Morshead Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $209,000

Here is an opportunity for the keen investor or for someone just looking for a low maintenance lifestyle in a friendly complex. The security gated Regency Heights...

GREAT LOCATION -BUY ME NOW!

138 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Want to be within walking distance to the beach, shopping and restaurants? Look no further than this well-maintained home in a quiet location on a 733m2...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 $209,000

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!