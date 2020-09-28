Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

President Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Politics

Trump’s extraordinary pre-debate offer

by Mark Moore, New York Post
28th Sep 2020 5:31 AM

President Trump has once again called on former Vice President Joe Biden to take a drug test as the two presidential candidates prepare for their first one-on-one face-off in Cleveland, Ohio.

"I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also," the president said in a Twitter post.

"His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???," he said.

RELATED: Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee attacked over personal views

 

RELATED: Donald Trump announces his Supreme Court pick

The president has been pressing the Democratic presidential nominee for months about taking a drug test, questioning his uneven debate performances during the Democratic primary with Senator Bernie Sanders.

"Well I don't know which Biden is going to show up because I watched him during the debates where they had 20 people on the stage … and he was a disaster, you don't get worse. He was grossly incompetent. Then I watched him against Bernie and he was okay," Trump said earlier this month in an interview on talk show "Fox & Friends."

RELATED: President suggests RBG's dying wish was faked

 

 

The president said he wondered if Biden's performances were enhanced in some way.

"What's the difference between now and some of those classic moments in the other debates?' And something was strange, in my opinion, I won't say what but a lot of people think that something happened and you can't do that kind of stuff, you just can't do that kind of stuff," he continued.

In an interview last month, Biden said, bring it on.

"Watch me. Mr. President, watch me," Biden told ABC News. "What we say, what we do, what we control, what we know, what kind of shape we're in. Come on."

Trump and Biden will take part in the first of three 90-minute debates on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished with permission

Originally published as Trump's extraordinary pre-debate offer

More Stories

Show More
donald trump drug test editors picks joe biden

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourism sector celebrates resilience and success

        Premium Content Tourism sector celebrates resilience and success

        Rural A Bundy tourism operator has opened up about her personal experience overcoming the challenges presented by COVID-19.

        • 28th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Baker shares sweet sentiment behind Grandma’s Mars bar slice

        Premium Content Baker shares sweet sentiment behind Grandma’s Mars bar slice

        News A Bundaberg baker has started her own small business and is ready to feed the...

        • 28th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        LNP to inject $250 million into regional communities

        Premium Content LNP to inject $250 million into regional communities

        News Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said this latest round of funding would mean...

        • 28th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites