Trump’s debate attack plan for Biden

They've traded insults for months through the media and now the two men vying for the US presidency get to face off against each other for the first time.

The hotly anticipated first presidential debate will take place over 90 minutes starting at 9pm local Eastern time (11am AEST) and will be hosted by Fox News presenter, Chris Wallace.

There will be no handshakes, no opening statements and - despite urgings from Team Trump to the contrary - no pre-debate drug tests or independent examinations of the candidate's ears to check for unathorised vocal prompts.

Mr Wallace said he plans to focus the discussion on the topics Americans care most about: the economy, the pandemic, the Supreme Court, election integrity and "race and violence in our cities".

Both candidates will do their best to target each others' weak points, so expect Mr Trump to question Mr Biden's familial ties to corruption in the Ukraine and questionable payments to his son, Hunter Biden.

Mr Biden's apparent frailty - if he wins in November he will be the oldest ever elected president at 77 and will have turned 78 by January's inauguration - is also likely to be questioned by Mr Trump, 74.

Indeed, Mr Trump has been calling him Hidin' Biden for months and the Democrat candidate has been living up to this nickname ahead of the debate.

Mr Biden has been taking increasing heat for spending so little time physically campaigning, having taken private time - called a "lid" - for nine of the past 16 days and for 12 of the past 28.

Many of these have been before 10am and the man Mr Trump derides as "Sleepy Joe" hasn't been out publicly past 8pm since last Wednesday.

It's a marked contrast to Mr Trump and, if successful will possibly rewrite the rules of election campaigning, but it's also given plenty of ammunition to his opponent.

"I'm working my a** off," Mr Trump said last week.

Last Friday, Mr Trump said losing to Mr Biden would be like losing "to a guy that didn't campaign".

Mr Trump is also expected to renew his attacks on Mr Biden's refusal to be drug tested. Mr Trump over the weekend challenged Mr Biden to a drug test, saying his previous debate performances were "suspicious".

"Joe Biden just announced that he will not agree to a drug test. Gee, I wonder why?" Mr Trump said on Monday.

Mr Biden's spokesman Kate Bedingfield said the Democratic candidate "intends to deliver his debate answers in words".

"If the President thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it," she said on Monday, local time.

Mr Trump will also have to defend his financial dealings after a New York Times investigation revealed a perilous level of personal debt and that he had paid minimal income tax, including just US$750 ($A1062) a year in 2016 and his first year in office.

The President, who has previously boasted that paying less personal income tax made him "smart", on Monday claimed he had paid "many millions of dollars in taxes" and was carrying "very little debt".

His opponent Mr Biden and his VP pick Kamala Harris released their own tax returns ahead of the debate.

The Cleveland debate is the first of three the candidates have agreed to and comes after early voting has started in many states. The second will be in Miami on October 15 and the third on October 22.

The Wild West battle for America

Republican Vice President Mike Pence and will take part in one debate with Democrat candidate Kamala Harris next week in Salt Lake City, Utah.

