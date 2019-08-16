Menu
Neither Denmark or the Whitehouse have given comment
Politics

Trump talked of buying Greenland for US

by ZEKE MILLER
16th Aug 2019 12:06 PM

REPORTS have emerged that President Donald Trump talked to aides and allies about buying Greenland for the U.S.

A Trump ally told The Associated Press on Thursday that the president had discussed the purchase but was not serious about it. The ally spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

It wouldn't be the first time an American leader tried to buy the world's largest island, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

In 1946, the US proposed to pay Denmark $100 million to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.

Neither the White House nor Denmark have commented so far.

The story was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Trump has been dubbed a racist thanks to his recent tweets, but his critics are missing the point. Picture: AP/Carolyn Kaster
