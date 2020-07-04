Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Trump Jr’s girlfriend tests positive for Covid after rally

by Mollie Mansfield
4th Jul 2020 5:54 PM

Trump campaign member and Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus after she attended the President's Tulsa rally.

A journalist from the New York Times tweeted the news on Friday evening, according to reports from The Sun.

The reporter alleged that Guilfoyle tested positive ahead of attending President Donald Trump's Mount Rushmore event.

However, Guilfoyle was allegedly never with the president and neither was Don Jr who tested negative, according to a person familiar with what happened.

The journalist also confirmed that neither went to the event with Trump or travelled on Air Force One.

However, they are expected to drive back to the east coast to avoid contact with other people, the familiar source told the reporter.

Last month, Guilfoyle attended Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Around the time of the rally, eight Trump campaign staffers tested positive for coronavirus and dozens of Secret Service members were told to self-quarantine after two agents also tested positive.

The virus takes anywhere from two to 14 days to incubate, so after the rally, officials said it was too soon to attribute a spike in Oklahoma virus cases to the rally.

Following the event, several of the campaign's top officials decided to quarantine for a week instead of going into the office, two sources told CNN.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Trump Jr's girlfriend has coronavirus

More Stories

america coronavirus donald trump trump

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scuba diver killed by shark off Fraser Island

        premium_icon Scuba diver killed by shark off Fraser Island

        News A scuba diver has died after a shark attack at Indian Head

        Man taken to hospital after being stung by a stingray

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital after being stung by a stingray

        News The patient has been taken to the Bundaberg Hospital.

        WHAT’S ON: Things happening in Bundy this weekend

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Things happening in Bundy this weekend

        News A few things for the family to do around Bundaberg this weekend.

        ‘Hazard to road users’ set to get million-dollar replacement

        premium_icon ‘Hazard to road users’ set to get million-dollar replacement

        News The $1.24m project was allocated in the 2020-21 budget to replace this old timber...