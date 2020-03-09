Trump ‘exposed to virus’ at conference

A person has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus after going to a conference attended by US President Donald Trump and members of his political team and his family.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said precautions were being taken, although she did not offer specifics.

Mr Trump was joined at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference by Vice President Mike Pence, first daughter Ivanka Trump, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and Donald Trump Jr.

President Donald Trump kisses the American flag at the conference. Picture: AP

Also in attendance were Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The American Conservative Union announced that one person at the conservative gathering in National Harbor, Maryland, was diagnosed with the deadly virus after being exposed to COVID-19 prior to the event.

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump at the conference. Picture: AP

The ACU said the Trump administration "is aware of the situation" and will "continue regular communication with all appropriate government officials."

In a statement, ACU said: "The exposure occurred previous to the conference."

"Our children, spouses, extended family, and friends attended CPAC. During this time, we need to remain calm, listen to our health care professionals, and support each other. We send this message in that spirit."

They added the person was tested in New Jersey and the positive case was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The ACU also noted that it has been in contact with the state of Maryland's health department and would follow guidance from health experts.

President Donald Trump speaks at the conference. Picture: AP

ENDORSEMENTS KEEP FLOWING FOR FORMER VP JOE BIDEN

One-time highly rated Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Kamala Harris has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

She said Mr Biden "has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever."

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden. Picture: AP

"I have decided I am with great enthusiasm going to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States. I believe in Joe," she said.

"One of the things that we need right now is we need a leader who does care about the people and therefore can unify the people, and I believe Joe can do that."

Senator Kamala Harris. Picture: Getty

Mr Biden responded moments later on Twitter, thanking the California Democrat, whose own bid for the nomination petered out early in the race after poor debate performances.

"Kamala - You've spent your whole career fighting for folks who've been written off and left behind - and no small part of that alongside Beau," the candidate said. "From our family: thank you."

In her endorsement, Senator Harris said: "I am supporting Joe because I believe that he is a man who has lived his life with great dignity. He is a public servant who has always worked for the best of who we are as a nation. And we need that right now. There is so much at stake in this election, guys."

Senator Amy Klobuchar campaigns for Joe Biden. Picture: AP

Mr Biden picked up the endorsements of one-time Democratic presidential rivals Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and another one-time highly rated candidates who faltered early Beto O'Rourke of Texas.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg also threw his support behind Mr Biden after he withdrew from the race following a poor showing in the Super Tuesday contests.

Gaining endorsements from high-profile political figures is a big deal in US political races.

The question still being asked is when or if Mr Biden's former boss, Barack Obama, will finally come out and give his formal backing to his one-time Vice President.

One-time frontrunner Elizabeth Warren has refused to formally endorse either Mr Biden or fellow left Bernie Sanders since she withdrew from the race.

Mr Sanders said on CNN he would welcome her support and described Mr Biden as a friend.