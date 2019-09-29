Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Trump call details were 'often concealed'

by Zeke Miller
29th Sep 2019 10:49 AM

Details of US President Donald Trump's calls with foreign leaders were severely restricted after embarrassing leaks of his early conversations, a former White House official says.

The White House's handling of Trump's calls with foreign leaders is at the heart of Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

A whistleblower alleges the White House tried to "lock down" Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine's new president because officials were worried about his request for help investigating Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The anonymous whistleblower alleges the White House also tried to cover up the content of other calls by moving memos onto a highly classified computer system.

The former White House official acknowledged other calls were concealed, while casting the decision as part of an effort to minimise leaks, not an attempt to hide improper discussions.

In the early days of Trump's presidency he was particularly enraged by leaks that disclosed tough conversations with the leader of Mexico on paying for a border wall and with then Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull on abiding by an Obama administration deal on asylum seekers.

The Trump administration curtailed the number of people who had access to phone call transcripts in contrast to previous administrations.

Former administrations had kept the details private but not on the highly classified computer system unless sensitive national security information was discussed.

Meanwhile, a former US ambassador to NATO caught in the middle of the whistleblower complaint resigned from his post as special envoy to Ukraine on Saturday.

The move followed disclosures that Kurt Volker had connected Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani with Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden and his family over allegedly corrupt business dealings.

The White House acknowledged on Friday that the Ukraine call was moved to a highly classified system at the direction of National Security Council lawyers.

More Stories

Show More
seniors news trump

Top Stories

    The spending councils will have to disclose

    premium_icon The spending councils will have to disclose

    Council News Queensland councils will have to disclose how they use certain income, as part of a plan to keep constituents informed and boost transparency.

    Man injured after surf accident

    premium_icon Man injured after surf accident

    News A man was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury.

    It’s time to stop thinking uni is for everyone

    premium_icon It’s time to stop thinking uni is for everyone

    News Amid a gaping shortage of workers in traditional blue collar occupations

    Healthy position: Wide Bay health service records $9.2m surplus Health service annual report shows region delivers a ...

    premium_icon Healthy position: Wide Bay health service records $9.2m surplus...

    News THE Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board has finished the 2018-19 year with a healthy...