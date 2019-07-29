True queen of the desert outran 400 others

BUNDABERG'S Scott Ferguson beat 400 competitors to take out the Bashville Drag Charity Run at the 2019 Big Red Bash recently.

Scott and Telitha Ferguson last week attended their first Big Red Bash, taking their two small children along on the trip of a lifetime to the Queensland Outback for the world's most remote music festival.

Getting into the spirit of the event, Scott entered the Bashville Drags running race - frocked to the nines in a slip and skirt borrowed from his mother-in-law - going up against 400 other festival goers dressed in drag to help raise more than $11,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

And it was Scott, not Priscilla, who took out the Queen of the Desert billings - winning the mad dash down the 40m high Big Red sand dune on the outskirts of Birdsville.

Sparkle, sequins and sass shimmered against the striking red sands of Big Red during the race, with the keen runner saying it was their first time at the event and thought he'd give it a crack.

"At home in Bundaberg I run 4-5 times a week and I compete in Ironman competitions around Australia, so I thought I'd raid my mother-in-law's dress-up box and do my first running race dressed in drag,” he said.

"I had a lot of fun and was stoked to win the race. It was also great to be part of something that raised so much money for the Royal Flying Doctors.”