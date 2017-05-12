True love blossoms 21 years after first meeting

THE #MCTRIBE: Cameron and Tania McDonnell with their children Tayla (13), Paitan (8), Will (7) and Eva (4) on their wedding day. Photo: Cassandra Kirk

AT 11 AND 12 years of age, on a family camping trip at Bargara Beach Caravan Park, is where Cameron and Tania McDonnell's love story began.

It was the summer of 1995, with the pair meeting for the first time through mutual family friends.

They hit it off instantly.

"My sister Peta likes to remind me that she spent the whole camping trip being ditched by us so we could go off and play together,” Tania said.

But the holiday moved into memory territory for the many years that followed.

The duo went their separate ways, grew up, moved towns and back again, had many jobs, relationships and two children each.

But, as fate would have it, one random day five years ago, they crossed paths at Martens Oval Soccer Ground - Cameron with two daughters in tow and Tania with her son - both in relationships.

"It was 17 years after our first meeting but I recognised his smile instantly,” Tania said.

"I always loved his dimples and the way his whole face lights up when he smiles.”

Tania and Cameron met when they were 12 and 11. Little did they know two decades later they would be married.

Another unplanned meet-cute would follow at Chipmunks cafe, where both had taken their children.

"Cam came and sat with me while the kids were playing and we just caught up on what we had both been doing and spoke a lot about our kids and our own lives, getting to know each other,” Tania said.

"It was just effortless.”

"Cam said he was taking his girls bike riding at Nielson Park the following day and asked if we would come with them.”

"We've been together ever since.”

The loved-up duo are in Vanuatu on their honeymoon after marrying at Penny Lane Gardens last weekend.

They said their love story was more than just fate.

"I like to call our situation 'true love' ... 'meant to be' comes to mind,” Cameron said.

"We were meant to meet all those years ago as kids as it was the first foot stone in our path to happily ever after.

"Truth be told, I fell in love with her back in 1995 even though I wasn't old enough to know what love was.”

Tania said she knew the camping trip was something special.

"Some things just happen the right way and in their right due time because it's what it best for us,” she said.

"Cam was the first boy to ever ask me out, except he didn't ask himself, he got one of the other boys, Daniel, to ask., I said no.”

"He likes to remind me that I made him wait 21 years for a yes.”

The happy couple on their wedding day. Photo: Cassandra Kirk

Quirky love facts:

BOTH: We spent our first holiday as a family at Bargara Beach Caravan Park for Christmas 2016.

Our eldest Tayla was the same age as we were when we met the first time so Cam warned her when we arrived she was stay away from any boys there.

TAN: Cam proposed Christmas Eve with the help of our four kids. They pretended to put on a Christmas show with dancing and singing and had made signs for at the end of the show for the proposal.

TAN: Cam and his girls are McDonnell (well, I'm McDonnell too now) and my two and I are McLucas so we use #McTribe for our family.

TAN: We still both want more children. Cam has placed an order for twins. All four kids can't wait to add to our McTribe.

CAM: It was the first game of soccer for 3rd division in the 2016 season and I was coaching. During the match I received a text from a Tania asking if I wanted to come round and watch a movie (it was the first time she had asked me round to her place). So without hesitation I called to the boys and said that I had a family situation and had to leave. (Ok I lied about the family situation but the boys would have given me heaps about ditching them for a girl). I picked up a pizza and drove out with butterflies in my stomach.