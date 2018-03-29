Trudy shows age is no barrier in swimming

SWIMMING: Bundaberg's Trudy Ford hopes her swimming success can help inspire others to get fit and healthy.

Ford proved age was certainly no barrier by dominating at the recent Masters Swimming short course state titles held in Rockhampton.

The 57-year-old, in the 55-59 age group, won 10 gold medals including one in freestyle, breaststroke, butterfly and backstroke in 25m events.

She also won gold in the 50m breaststroke and backstroke, the 100m breaststroke and medley, the 200m breaststroke and the women's 240-plus relay with three other members.

Ford broke state records as well in the relay and the 100m breaststroke, breaking a 20-year-old record in the process.

"It was surprising to do well but I really like short course,” she said.

"I probably got an advantage on the starts and quickness of the board.

"I think that makes a big difference.”

Ford said that proved vital against a strong field.

"There were 17 in the age group and a couple of my fierce competitors were similar to me,” she said.

"I had nine events where I clashed with some of those, so I ended up winning seven of the nine.

"That's where I won the two silvers as well.

"It could have gone either way but I just swam better on the day.”

Ford has been back in the sport for almost two decades after giving it away in her 20s and 30s to get married, have children and focus on work.

Since coming back to the sport she continues to get better and better.

"From when I started at 42, my times are as fast now as they were back then,” she said.

"You are supposed to slow down a second a year when you get over 50.

"For me I've been lucky to stay as fit not to do that.”

She also knows how important the sport is to her personal life.

Ford trains five to six times a week not to be competitive but to remain fit and healthy.

"I'm a midwife at the base hospital and I just see what chronic diseases develop as we age,” she said.

"I just think that swimming is incredible and we need to keep fit and eat healthily and more people should get into it.

"It's good on your joints.”

Ford's focus now is on the local swim meet to be held by Rum City Masters in June.

The ultimate goal for Ford next year is to compete in the states and nationals in her current age group.