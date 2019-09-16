Trudgian flies in at last minute for decider

The Waves’ Jacob Trudgian in action earlier this season.

FOOTBALL: Some players will do almost anything to play in a grand final and taste the ultimate success.

It is the same with clubs.

The Waves made sure it had the best squad available to them by flying in one player to play Bingera on Saturday night in the Wide Bay Premier League decider.

Jacob Trudgian was a late inclusion into the team after being flown in for the decider from his base in Adelaide.

He played but was unable to help The Waves win their first title since 2016 in the competition as Bingera won 2-1 in extra time.

“He did well, he hasn’t touched the ball in a while,” said Waves player Sam Meyer.

“He did fantastic and exactly what we wanted from him, just a shame he didn’t score a goal.”

Trudgian’s inclusion was kept a secret from his teammates until Thursday, with Bingera only finding out on game day.

“It was a little bit of a surprise to everyone at Thursday training when he came here,” he said.

“John (Brillante) hid it from everyone, only a couple of people knew.

“We tried to be pretty quiet, but they found out.

“Bundy can be a small town sometimes.”

The Waves will aim to go one better next year when the season starts.