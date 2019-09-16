Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Waves’ Jacob Trudgian in action earlier this season.
The Waves’ Jacob Trudgian in action earlier this season.
Sport

Trudgian flies in at last minute for decider

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
16th Sep 2019 6:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Some players will do almost anything to play in a grand final and taste the ultimate success.

It is the same with clubs.

The Waves made sure it had the best squad available to them by flying in one player to play Bingera on Saturday night in the Wide Bay Premier League decider.

Jacob Trudgian was a late inclusion into the team after being flown in for the decider from his base in Adelaide.

He played but was unable to help The Waves win their first title since 2016 in the competition as Bingera won 2-1 in extra time.

“He did well, he hasn’t touched the ball in a while,” said Waves player Sam Meyer.

“He did fantastic and exactly what we wanted from him, just a shame he didn’t score a goal.”

Trudgian’s inclusion was kept a secret from his teammates until Thursday, with Bingera only finding out on game day.

“It was a little bit of a surprise to everyone at Thursday training when he came here,” he said.

“John (Brillante) hid it from everyone, only a couple of people knew.

“We tried to be pretty quiet, but they found out.

“Bundy can be a small town sometimes.”

The Waves will aim to go one better next year when the season starts.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy to miss out on storms, but it's not all bad news

    premium_icon Bundy to miss out on storms, but it's not all bad news

    News BUNDABERG is expected to miss out on storms destined for parts of Queensland between Kingaroy and the border.

    OPINION: We don't need the risks of nuclear

    premium_icon OPINION: We don't need the risks of nuclear

    Opinion Betty Lowis shares her weekly opinion

    Memories of East Timor flood back as navy woman returns

    premium_icon Memories of East Timor flood back as navy woman returns

    News Dannielle spent two months in East Timor 20 years ago

    Person to be airlifted after crash on Burnett Hwy

    Person to be airlifted after crash on Burnett Hwy

    Breaking The two people are being transported to Eidsvold Hospital.