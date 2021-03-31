Menu
Crews tended to two crashes in the region overnight.
Trucks crash on Bruce Hwy, smash on Goodwood Rd

Crystal Jones
31st Mar 2021 7:10 AM
Emergency crews tended to two crashes overnight.

The first was on the Bruce Highway at Miriam Vale.

At 10.55pm, paramedics responded to reports two trucks on the Bruce Highway had collided.

Two patients were assessed on scene, one of whom, a male in his 50s, was transported stable to Gladstone Hospital.

Earlier in the night, at 10.01pm, paramedics transported two patients to Bundaberg Hospital in stable conditions following a single-vehicle striking a pole on Goodwood Road.

bundaberg traffic crashes
Bundaberg News Mail

