Trucks crash head on, road blocked

HEAD ON: Emergency services crews are at the scene of a truck crash in South Isis.

HEAD ON: Emergency services crews are at the scene of a truck crash in South Isis. Contributed

EMERGENCY services crews have rushed to the scene of a head-on crash involving two trucks.

The crews responded to the collision on Gelsomino Rd, South Isis at 6.25am.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the impact of the crash had forced one prime mover into a ditch while the other is currently blocking the road.

"The driver of the prime mover has possible serious injuries," the QPS spokewoman said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two people were involved in the crash and paramedics were still on scene.