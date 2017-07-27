Truck's close call at cane crossing

POLICE are on the scene of a busy intersection where a truck has clipped a cane train.

The incident happened on Bargara Rd outside the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks factory just before 1pm.

The semi-trailer was photographed by a witness who lived nearby and heard a loud crash.

Its second trailer was across the tracks with the front of the loco centimetres from its side.

Sergeant Mike McLellan said luckily the accident appeared to be minor with no apparent injuries.

"It looks like the truck has clipped (the loco) and derailed one of the bins.

"Traffic has been stopped as the bin is being lifted back onto the track.

He warned drivers to take more care during cane harvesting season.

"As you're approaching rail crossings, be aware these lights could come on at any time - the trains can't stop with 300 tonnes of cane behind them."