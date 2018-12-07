Truckies pose question how can a semi-trailer be invisible?
TRUCKIES are lighting up in the weeks leading up to Christmas on a campaign to promote awareness of heavy vehicle users on the road.
Information from the Australian Trucking Safety Services and Solutions shows that often people will physically see a truck, but its presence does not actually register, resulting in them moving into the trucks travel path.
This is what the industry calls "The Invisible Truck phenomenon".
Northern NSW truck company North Haul - a joint venture between Greensill Bros, Hoffmans Haulage and Brian Smith Timber Transport - have started the "Trucks Light Up December" campaign, which aims to increase awareness of heavy vehicles on the roads by truck drivers turning on their low beam headlights during the day.
With increased traffic on the roads and visitors to the region who may be unfamiliar with the roads and areas that surround State Forests, the Christmas period is the perfect time to remind everybody to stay safe on our roads.