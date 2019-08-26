Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Truckies’ moving tribute for mate killed in Truro crash

26th Aug 2019 9:05 AM

 

Dozens of semi trailers formed a convoy in Renmark on Saturday in honour of young truck driver Coen Fraser, who died in a head-on crash with another truck near Truro earlier this month.

Mr Fraser was just days from his 27th birthday when his life was tragically cut short when the semi-trailer he was driving and another semi-trailer collided on the Sturt Highway on August 8.

Truck drivers at Renmark pay tribute to Coen Fraser. Pictures: Supplied/Road Trains Australia/Facebook
Truck drivers at Renmark pay tribute to Coen Fraser. Pictures: Supplied/Road Trains Australia/Facebook

 

The driver of the other truck, Brenden Giles, 64, was also killed in the crash.

The devastating smash occurred in the midst of a severe dust storm.

Mr Fraser had just started his own trucking business shortly before the smash.

He was farewelled at a funeral service attended by family and friends in his hometown of Renmark on Saturday morning.

The service was held at the St. Constantinos and Eleni Greek Orthodox Church before Mr Fraser was taken to the Renmark Lawn Cemetery for committal.

More Stories

fatality tribute truck crash truro crash

Top Stories

    Caravan park owner has tribunal application dismissed

    premium_icon Caravan park owner has tribunal application dismissed

    News A BUNDABERG caravan park owner has had an application against one of the park's long time residents dismissed by QCAT.

    Mum's desperate act to avoid the police

    premium_icon Mum's desperate act to avoid the police

    Crime Woman was also caught with .022 grams of the drug ice

    Council delegation headed to China and Japan

    premium_icon Council delegation headed to China and Japan

    Council News Bundaberg delegation planned for Asian expo

    Bingera cruise to 4-0 VICTORY

    premium_icon Bingera cruise to 4-0 VICTORY

    Sport Finals will be decided by whoever turns up