Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services at scene of truck crash at Burnett Heads
Emergency services at scene of truck crash at Burnett Heads
News

Truckie trapped in crash wreckage with critical injuries

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Nov 2020 7:13 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A truck driver has sustained critical injuries following a truck rollover northeast of Bundaberg.

Emergency services were called to the truck rollover on Port Rd in Burnett Heads at 5.51am this morning.

A man is being assessed at the scene for critical injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

 

 

Port Rd has been closed while the Forensic Crash Unit attend the scene.

Police have advised motorists to delay their travel or seek an alternative route, with Rubyanna Rd and Burnett Heads Rd still open.

The man was reportedly trapped within the semi-trailer, which has rolled onto his side.

Firefighters and rescue crews were on the scene using hydraulic cutting equipment to cut the man from the rolled truck, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

 

Originally published as Truckie trapped in crash wreckage with critical injuries

More Stories

Show More
burnett heads crash truck

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        APPLY NOW: Bundy program to provide 300k in business grants

        Premium Content APPLY NOW: Bundy program to provide 300k in business grants

        News A Bundaberg agency has collaborated with one of Australia’s largest business alliance to provide Bundy businesses with support

        Eidsvold axeman a chip off the old block

        Premium Content Eidsvold axeman a chip off the old block

        Sport For the first time in history the Stihl Timbersports competition will go virtual.

        Three people police want to speak to

        Premium Content Three people police want to speak to

        News POLICE are hoping these three people can help them in investigations of three...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites