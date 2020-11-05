Emergency services at scene of truck crash at Burnett Heads

Emergency services at scene of truck crash at Burnett Heads

A truck driver has sustained critical injuries following a truck rollover northeast of Bundaberg.

Emergency services were called to the truck rollover on Port Rd in Burnett Heads at 5.51am this morning.

A man is being assessed at the scene for critical injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

A serious traffic crash has Port Road CLOSED at Burnett Heads btwn Burnett Heads Rd and Rubyanna Heads Rd, motorists are advised to delay travel or seek alternative route. #qldtraffic pic.twitter.com/j7ebZsr8yp — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 4, 2020

Port Rd has been closed while the Forensic Crash Unit attend the scene.

Police have advised motorists to delay their travel or seek an alternative route, with Rubyanna Rd and Burnett Heads Rd still open.

The man was reportedly trapped within the semi-trailer, which has rolled onto his side.

Firefighters and rescue crews were on the scene using hydraulic cutting equipment to cut the man from the rolled truck, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

Originally published as Truckie trapped in crash wreckage with critical injuries