Truckie involved in Bundy fatal crash sues for $1.1m

INSURANCE CLAIM: Bundaberg 21-year-old Jake Healy was killed in the 2017 crash. Crystal Jones

TWO years ago, Bundaberg cricketer Jake Healy died when his car crashed into a truck driven by a Gracemere man on Bundaberg's Ring Rd.

Now the truck driver - Scott William Perry - is suing the 21-year-old's compulsory third party insurer, AAI Limited, for damages totalling more than $1.1m.

In documents filed with the Supreme Court in Rockhampton on April 23, the impact of the fatal crash on Mr Perry was outlined, including suffering from chronic post traumatic stress disorder.

TALENTED CRICKETER: The late Jake Healy. Max Fleet BUN161210CRIC2

The documents claim that, about 3.30pm on March 23, 2017, Mr Healy was driving his Toyota Corolla hatchback east on the road at excessive speed when he failed to stop or steer clear of the Kenworth prime mover driven by Mr Perry, which was going in a westerly direction.

The Toyota entered the westbound carriageway of the Ring Rd between the Crow St and the Woodward St intersections, and into the path of the oncoming Kenworth.

Mr Perry sustained injuries to both knees, undergoing keyhole surgery on his right knee on December 5, 2017, which "did little or nothing to relieve his symptoms”.

"He underwent physiotherapy,” the claim states.

"He took and continues to take analgesics to relieve his pain.

"His sleep has been markedly diminished and disturbed.

"His capacity to participate in many of his former activities has been diminished and impaired or lost altogether.”

Suncorp Group, which AAI Limited is part of, declined to comment.

Mr Healy was praised by representatives of Bundy sporting clubs in a tribute published by the NewsMail at the time of his death

Former ATW Cricket Club president Herb Lutz said Mr Healy was a talented batsman and wicket-keeper.

"He came to us five years ago and he won a premiership with us two years ago,” Mr Lutz said.

"He loved the game and was friends with everyone.”