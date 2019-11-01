Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash on the Gore Hwy involving two trucks, Thursday, December 27, 2018. PHOTO: 7 NEWS
Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash on the Gore Hwy involving two trucks, Thursday, December 27, 2018. PHOTO: 7 NEWS 7 NEWS
News

Truckie in court over double fatal truck crash

Peter Hardwick
1st Nov 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HELIDON truck driver charged in relation to a two-vehicle crash which took the lives of his seven-year-old son and another truck driver has had his case mentioned in Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Benjamin Russell Pringle, 32, was not required to be in court but was represented by his solicitor Brad Skuse who told the court he was asking for a full police brief of evidence on the matter and so asked for an adjournment.

Pringle has not as yet been required to enter any plea to a charge of driving without due care and attention causing death arising from the two truck crash on the Gore Highway near Pampas on the afternoon of December 27 last year.

His seven-year-old son Ryan Pringle, who was riding alongside his father that day, died at the scene of the crash while the driver of the other truck, Lyndon Pfeffer, 62, of Millmerran, died in a Brisbane hospital about a week later, from injuries sustained in the crash. Magistrate Graham Lee remanded Benjamin Pringle on bail and adjourned the case for committal mention to the same court on January 16, next year.

benjamin russell pringle court toowoomba court twbcourt
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        premium_icon Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        Health A damning report has revealed the depths of cruelty and neglect in Australia’s aged care system, from residents being left with maggots feeding on open sores

        Burnett mayor lobs water bomb at Dempsey

        premium_icon Burnett mayor lobs water bomb at Dempsey

        Council News North Burnett mayor takes offence to Dempsey calling Paradise Dam ‘ours’, saying...

        Update: 77-year-old dog attack victim was trying to protect pets

        premium_icon Update: 77-year-old dog attack victim was trying to protect...

        Health A FEMALE patient has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital after she was bitten by...

        EXCLUSIVE: The long wait for Paradise Dam repairs

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: The long wait for Paradise Dam repairs

        News New community reference group revealed for Paradise Dam