Truckie fined for doing too many hours in a day

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
A TRUCK driver who drove 14 hours in a 24-hour period has been fined $1600 for the fatigue legislation related offence contrary to heavy vehicle national law after appearing before a Bundaberg court.

Travis Rowe, 46, pleaded guilty to working more than the 12 hours permitted.

He was on the road between Bundy and Rocky when stopped at 9pm on July 25 and police say his work diary revealed 14 hours when inspected.

He was regarded as being in the 'high risk' category as he'd driven more than 13-and-a-half hours.

The driver had no like offences.

