Truck yeah: road safety upgrade complete at port

The jointly-funded $5.3 million Bundaberg Port road upgrade is complete, driving future growth and development opportunities at the major industry hub.

Supporting local jobs during construction, the upgrade to improve truck access will allow Buss and Newman streets to become the main route for heavy vehicle traffic commuting into the precinct.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said with growth at the port doubling to more than 500,000 tonnes per year in just the last decade, and plans for Pacific Tug to establish a marine industry facility at the port, it was crucial to unlock more efficient heavy vehicle access.

"The construction industry plays an essential role in keeping the state's economy moving so we can't lose momentum on projects that keep local people in jobs," Mr Bailey said.

"It's part of our $1.9 billion roads and transport program for the greater region, which is creating more than 1,000 jobs as we continue Queensland's plan for economic recovery.

"I visited Bundaberg just a couple of weeks' ago to meet with businesses already investing in the port like Knauf and Pacific Tugs, and see progress on this project.

"The Queensland Government knows just how important Australia's $74 billion maritime industry is, and why it's vital we develop our publicly-owned ports and establish our maritime jobs taskforce - of which the Pacific Tugs CEO is a member - to drive new opportunities.

"It's great to see this project cross the finish line so Bundaberg can attract even more investment and the region's world-famous exports can reach the globe."

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the completion of the safety upgrade meant the Port of Bundaberg was primed for future investment.

"By increasing heavy vehicle access and improving safety for all road users, this should lead to more opportunities for existing and new businesses at the Port," Mr Pitt said.

"The Coalition Government's $2.5 million investment towards this project compliments the commitment of $10 million for a multi-use conveyor funded through the Hinkler Regional Deal."

GPC Acting CEO Craig Walker said the upgraded truck access into the precinct has greatly improved safety and will support future development opportunities at the port.

"We have inspected the works throughout the project, and the benefit to the area is instantly evident.

"This project has already allowed Knauf to unload its gypsum in a safer environment, with wider roads and better access - we are setting the Port of Bundaberg up for success," he said.

"The upgraded drainage works that were completed as part of the project ensure existing vacant port land is readily available for new port industry development in the future."

Bundaberg Regional Council roads and drainage portfolio spokesperson Cr Bill Trevor said the upgrade has provided a much-needed heavy vehicle route for current and future port activities.

"Council has worked collaboratively with GPC to design an upgrade and realignment of Buss Street, including the Powers Streets intersection," Cr Trevor said.

"This upgrade has enabled Buss Street to act as the primary heavy vehicle access route for the port development area and we are pleased to see the project finalise."

Remediation works on Wharf Drive (utilised as the main access road during the construction) have started and are anticipated to be completed in the coming weeks.

GPC contributed $2.8 million to the road and drainage upgrades, with an additional $2.5 million provided through the Australian Government's Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program.

