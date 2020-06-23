TRUCK YEAH: Former truckie’s project honouring farmers

TRIBUTE FOR TRUCKIES: Monto local Bill Brown's road train project, paying tribute to farmers and truckies across Australia. Picture: Sam Turner

ACCORDING to Bill Brown, every truckie thinks about getting an old truck in their twilight years as a pet project.

The Monto resident and former truckie has decided to go down a different route during his retirement.

The 79-year-old has constructed a mini road train in the paddock across the road from his house.

"I had the idea about ten years ago, and I figured if I don't do it now, it'll be too late since I haven't got ten years left!" he exclaimed.

"When you're nearly 80 it's just about the end of the line."

The home project is about 55 feet long, which is close to the same length of a conventional semi trailer, according to Mr Brown.

He has several items attached to the back of his car, with a replica road train sign plastered to the front.

This road train however won't be able to go on the road anytime soon.

"You can't have more than one trailer on at a time, but it serves as a nice tribute to the farmers and truckies doing it tough," Mr Brown said.

"If I did take this onto the road, the sheriff would be onto me in no time."

Adorned to the side of his road train are several signs promoting the hard work truckies and farmers are doing across the nation.

Mr Brown himself knows the struggles, working as a truck driver for more than 20 years.

"I used to drive out of Brisbane, and I've been to just about every state besides Tasmania and WA in a truck," he said.

"I've carted bricks, steel, and even fruit when I was in Caboolture.

"That's where I used to pick up strawberries from the farmers in the mornings."

Mr Brown's expertise draws back from another project that's currently in the Biggenden museum, in the form of a motorised lawnmower.

"Hopefully I can begin another project down the line, this one took quite a few years to get around to, so hopefully sometime soon," he said.