Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police vehicle was badly damaged following the heart jerking incident. Picture: Queensland Police Service
A police vehicle was badly damaged following the heart jerking incident. Picture: Queensland Police Service
News

Truck tyre smashes into cop car at 100km/h on M1

by Elise Williams
23rd Mar 2021 10:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two police officers are lucky to have survived a freak incident on the M1 overnight that saw a wheel smash into their windscreen while they were travelling at more than 100km/h.

The heart-stopping moment came as two police officers were travelling in a marked police car along the M1 about 11.45pm, when a wheel from a light truck or trailer in front of them was propelled into the air, later smashing into the cop car's windscreen.

A police vehicle was badly damaged following the heart jerking incident. Picture: Queensland Police Service
A police vehicle was badly damaged following the heart jerking incident. Picture: Queensland Police Service

The officers were showered with glass but were not injured.

Now, police are seeking information to help find the driver of the truck or trailer who was travelling through the Helensvale area when the terrifying drama happened.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have dashcam of the incident is urged to contact police.

PoliceLink 131444

Originally published as Truck tyre smashes into cop car at 100km/h on M1

editors picks m1

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Baby fights for life after dad dies in road tragedy

        Premium Content Baby fights for life after dad dies in road tragedy

        News Alex Alford died instantly when the family car struck a tree. Now the couple’s little girl is clinging to life in hospital.

        EXPLAINED: Water transfer on cards if no rain in Paradise

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Water transfer on cards if no rain in Paradise

        News Under the Burnett Basin Water Plan, Fred Haigh Dam is designed to supply both the...

        Fresh faces join board at IMPACT community services

        Premium Content Fresh faces join board at IMPACT community services

        News Meet the two new members of IMPACT Community Services’ board.

        GLOVES ARE ON: The Bundy youngsters eager for upcoming bout

        Premium Content GLOVES ARE ON: The Bundy youngsters eager for upcoming bout

        News WATCH: Three local contenders have their eyes on the prize for the upcoming...