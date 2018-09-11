Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Truck, trailer rolls on gravel road north-west of Toowoomba

Tara Miko
by
11th Sep 2018 8:28 AM | Updated: 9:06 AM

A TRUCK and dog trailer has rolled on a rural road north-west of Toowoomba this morning.

Emergency services are responding to the incident on Nara Bora Water Hole Rd at Goombungee.

Initial reports suggest the driver of the truck is not trapped in the prime mover, which was carting an unknown load on the gravel road near the intersection of Kingsthorpe Haden Rd, 4km south of Goombungee.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, paramedics and police are en route to the incident reported about 8.15am.

goombungee queensland ambulance queensland fire and emergency services toowoomba toowoomba traffic
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    THAT'S MINT: Bundy artist's huge painting on display

    premium_icon THAT'S MINT: Bundy artist's huge painting on display

    News A 9M PAINTING made by Bundaberg's Chernee Sutton - featuring Prince Charles's fingerprint - has gone on display at Royal Australian Mint.

    Daughter's desperate plea: Help my mum

    premium_icon Daughter's desperate plea: Help my mum

    News Daughter's plea to the community to help her mum fight cancer

    Bundy students leading the way in reef fight

    premium_icon Bundy students leading the way in reef fight

    News 200 students came together to showcase ideas

    Local Partners