BUSY WEEKEND: TWO sheds and a truck were destroyed in one of three blazes in and around Gladstone this weekend. Photo: Clive Lowe
Truck, sheds destroyed in blaze

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services is working with Queensland Police to determine the cause of a fire which destroyed two sheds and a truck in Lowmead.

The 73ha fire on Lowmead Rd is one of three which broke out on Sunday.    Late Monday afternoon the fire jumped containment lines and water bombing aircraft was used to contain the fire. 

Queensland Rural Fire Service area director Craig Magick said there had been concerns for the railway.

"The railway line was closed for a period of time and reopened," Mr Magick said.

By 8.45am Monday the fire was burning within containment lines and posed no threat to property.

Meanwhile a "complicated" fire in Baffle Creek burned 6ha of land.

Mr Magick said the fire burning near Coast Rd was hard to access and highly volatile.

He said tea tree vegetation meant there was higher spot- fire potential but the fire was burning within containment lines.

A third fire is burning within containment lines in Glen Eden. Mr Magick said the fire was burning into the mud flats near Gladstone-Benaraby Rd and there was no threat to property.

He said all three fires were causing smoke and urged nearby residents to keep doors and windows closed.

He said investigations into the fires were ongoing.

"QFES are continuing to work with Queensland Police in relation to some of the causes of the fires," Mr Magick said.

He reminded residents there was still a statewide fire ban.

"Consider the time of the day which you're undertaking hot work activities and if those hot work activities are within 10 metres of vegetation there needs to be approval," he said.

baffle creek fire glen eden fire lowmead fire qfes investigation queensland rural fire services
Gladstone Observer

