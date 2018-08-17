Menu
A TRUCK has rolled onto its side on the Bruce Highway at Beerwah causing major delays for motorists.
Truck rollover sees Bruce Hwy grind to halt

Matty Holdsworth
16th Aug 2018 5:52 PM

A TRUCK has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Beerwah causing major delays for motorists.

Initial reports suggest it has crashed into another car meaning those heading southbound to Brisbane can expect heavy delays.

Queensland Ambulance Services have responded to the crash.

They were called to the incident near the Roys Rd exit at 5.30pm.

QAS media said the truck driver is uninjured while the driver of the other car is still being assessed.

Earlier reports from motorists in the area said the semi trailer "abruptly veered off" the side of the road into the bush area.

