Crews from QAS have attended to a Bundaberg crash after a truck came into contact with a pole.

Crews from QAS have attended to a Bundaberg crash after a truck came into contact with a pole.

BUNDABERG paramedics have attended to a man after a truck crashed into a pole.

Crews from QAS arrived at the scene on Childers Rd, Elliott, last night about 9pm.

The incident occurred after the track left the roadway and came into contact with a pole.

A male patient and driver of the vehicle was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.