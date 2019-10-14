Menu
Three fire crews are on scene after a hay truck caught fire on the Isis Hwy at Coalstoun Lakes.
Truck 'fully alight' in Coalstoun Lakes

Erica Murree
Sam Turner
by and
14th Oct 2019 3:23 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM
UPDATE 3.35PM

THREE crews are on the scene of a hay truck fire at Coalstoun Lakes.

The Biggenden and Gayndah fire crews are currently on scene, as well as the Coalstoun Lakes Rural Fire brigade.

The Isis Highway is closed in both directions.

Emergency services are asking motorists to keep clear of the area if possible.

EARLIER 3.15PM

A TRUCK is on fire on the Isis Highway and Happy Valley Road in Coalstoun Lakes.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Spokesperson has said a call was put out at around 2.40pm.

One crew is currently on the scene to extinguish the fire.

"The truck is fully involved and well alight, with hay bales in the back," the spokesperson said.

More to come on this story.

