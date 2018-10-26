Menu
Truck driver sought after toddler hit

26th Oct 2018 8:58 AM | Updated: 9:36 AM

POLICE are still trying to identify the driver of a truck which hit a toddler on the Central Coast yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Pacific Highway at Ourimbah about 3.45pm on Thursday after a two-year-old boy was struck by a white pantech truck as it was driven out of a service station.

The child was treated at the scene by paramedics and flown by Westpac Rescue helicopter to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police have been told the child was placed into an induced coma as a precaution; however, it appears he's escaped with only superficial cuts and grazes.

The truck driver did not stop and was last seen driving north along the highway.

Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District and the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, are investigating and believe the driver may not be aware he'd struck the boy, who had wandered away from a home nearby.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed or have any dashcam vision in that area around that time or has any information about this incident to contact Wyong Police on 4356 6099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

