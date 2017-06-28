Truck driver sent to jail after being found with marijuana

A truck driver was sent to jail after being found with marijuana.

TRUCK driver Daniel Hepburn was arrested at home with a small amount of marijuana but the offence was enough to send him to jail.

At the time of the offence Hepburn was on a suspended jail sentence for prior unrelated sexual offences and on conditional freedom not to reoffend.

Now Maryborough based, the District Court in Bundaberg heard Hepburn stopped off in Bundaberg on his truck journey north.

From the dock Hepburn pleaded guilty to breach of his sentence by drug possession on November 29 last year.

Crown prosecutor Mitchell Whelan said police found the drug in a search of Hepburn's house, with 1.3 grams of marijuana in his wallet.

"He told police he puts it in a cigarette and smokes it when feeling stressed," Mr Whelan said.

"In June the court gave him an opportunity to avoid custody even though there were 18 offences.

"But despite that opportunity he was well aware of the perils of reoffending and he did a further offence, drug possession.

"He had little regard for the suspended sentence."

Seeking leniency, defence barrister Kim Bryson said Hepburn now had his life back on track with a full-time job as a transport driver.

However, Judge Michael Shanahan found a jail term was appropriate.

"It couldn't have been more clearer last time. How many chances does he get. I'm going to send him to jail," he said.

He activated one month of the 16-month jail sentence.