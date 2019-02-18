Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A file picture of the Hurricane amusement ride, which was being transported back to a holding yard when the fatal incident happened.
A file picture of the Hurricane amusement ride, which was being transported back to a holding yard when the fatal incident happened.
News

Truckie’s not guilty plea over freak ride crash

by Christine Flatley
18th Feb 2019 12:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver accused of failing to properly secure his amusement ride load is on trial for manslaughter after it swung out and killed another motorist.

Christopher Paul Hennessy formally pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charge in the Brisbane District Court today.

He also pleaded not guilty on the first day of his four-day trial to the alternative charge of dangerous operation of a motorvehicle causing death.

Hennessy was transporting the "Hurricane" ride back to its holding yard in May 2016 when a restraint failed and the stabilising arm "swung out" and hit a Commodore.

An 80-year-old motorist, Aldo Casasola, died.

It will be alleged the load "was not restrained to meet performance standards".

More Stories

Show More
editors picks freak crash motoring truck driver

Top Stories

    Airline reveals why regional flights are so expensive

    premium_icon Airline reveals why regional flights are so expensive

    News An airline that claimed to have 'regional Australia in its DNA' has admitted it prices flights to 'maximise' profits.

    Woman jailed, found with 500g drugs, cash, texts

    premium_icon Woman jailed, found with 500g drugs, cash, texts

    News A WOMAN has been jailed for supplying drugs in Gladstone

    Car and cash stolen in two knife point robberies overnight

    premium_icon Car and cash stolen in two knife point robberies overnight

    Crime A QPS spokeswoman couldn't confirm if the robberies were connected