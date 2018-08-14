Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Truck driver pinned under prime mover for two hours

Tara Miko
by
14th Aug 2018 8:45 AM | Updated: 12:23 PM

EMERGENCY responders say a truck driver pinned under a prime mover is lucky to have escaped more serious injuries after a rollover on the Western Downs.

The male driver in his 40s was pinned under the prime mover for more than two hours after it rolled on Dalby Downs Rd near Kaimkillenbun about 5.20pm yesterday.

Emergency services responded to the incident, arriving on scene about 30 minutes after the initial call to find a man trapped under the cabin.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services mounted a lengthy extrication mission, removing the roof of the truck to get access to the injured man.

It is believed he was pinned by his leg under the door. He was freed just before 8pm.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics worked with QFES officers to stabilise the man at the scene before he was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital.

He suffered pelvic and leg injuries, and QAS spokeswoman said.

The man was conscious and alert throughout the rescue mission.

He was airlifted in a serious but stable condition.

editors picks kaimkillenbun toowoomba crash truck crash western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Four people, two teens arrested after courthouse brawl

    Four people, two teens arrested after courthouse brawl

    Crime FOUR people have been arrested after a number of public brawls unraveled outside the Bundaberg Courthouse this morning.

    • 14th Aug 2018 2:17 PM
    Conned Coast cane farmer wins $6.6M lawsuit

    premium_icon Conned Coast cane farmer wins $6.6M lawsuit

    News Farmer with Alzheimer's targeted by reps for failed tech start-up

    MURKY WATERS: Who will foot the bill for further PFAS tests?

    premium_icon MURKY WATERS: Who will foot the bill for further PFAS tests?

    News Department says 'responsible entities' and polluters must pay

    Man jailed for replica gun threats at Tafe

    premium_icon Man jailed for replica gun threats at Tafe

    Crime Ben Sutton sentenced to nine months behind bars

    Local Partners