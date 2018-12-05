Truck driver dies in hospital after rollover crash

The truck driver was airlifted to hospital after the rollover.

UPDATE: A KILCUMMIN man has died in hospital after a prime mover rollover at Mount Coolon.

Queensland Police Service said in a statement officers were investigating after the traffic crash about 260 kilometres west of Mackay on Monday morning.

Preliminary information suggests the prime mover, which was carrying grain, rolled over on Glen Avon Road about 8.15am.

The driver of the truck a 45-year-old man, suffered critical injuries.

He was was airlifted by RACQ CQ Rescue to Mackay Base Hospital, but died on Tuesday morning.

A spokeswoman for RACQ CQ Rescue said the truck driver was helped by other motorists travelling on the road immediately after the crash.

"It is believed the driver was ejected from the truck's cab during the accident this morning," she said.

"But (he) was conscious and able to be assisted by a passing motorist who took him to Mt Coolon where he was met by ambulance officers from Glenden."

The Queensland Police Forensic Crash Unit was investigating to determine how the crash occurred.

INITIAL, 7.46am:

A spokeswoman from RACQ CQ Rescue said the 42-year-old driver has "serious" injuries after his truck, which was loaded with stock feed, rolled.

This morning (Tuesday) a Mackay Base Hospital spokeswoman said the man remains in a critical condition.

The accident happened about 8am yesterday on Suttor Development Road, according to the rescue service.

The spokeswoman said it appeared the man was driving home with stockfeed when the accident occurred.

"It is believed the driver was ejected from the truck's cab during the accident this morning but was conscious and able to be assisted by a passing motorist who took him to Mt Coolon where he was met by ambulance officers from Glenden," she said.

The rescue helicopter which had a doctor and Critical Care Paramedic on board, flew 260km to Mt Coolon to meet the ambulance which was treating the injured man at Mt Coolon at 10am.

The chopper landed on a dirt clearing to treat the patient. He suffered a head injury and other medical complications and arrived at the Mackay Base Hospital about 1.30pm.

This flight was the 591st task for the rescue helicopter this year.