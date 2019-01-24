Road rager defends shocking brawl

A shocking case of road rage is seen at an intersection in Sydney's Earlwood. Picture: Twitter

VIEWERS were left horrified after footage of a wild brawl between two motorists on a western Sydney street was uploaded to social media, now one of the men involved has come out defending his actions.

The violent altercation emerged on social media a few days ago showing a truck driver in a high-vis top exchanging blows with a shirtless driver in the middle of a busy intersection at Bayview Avenue and Homer Street in Earlwood.

The truck driver, Khader Elali, told The Daily Telegraph that the confrontation began when the driver of the black ute overtook him and gave him the finger.

The two men can bee seen exchanging punches. Picture: Twitter

Eventually another man comes to pull them apart. Picture: Twitter

The driver then allegedly continued to give Mr Elali, who is partially deaf, the finger as he blocked him from going through a green light.

In an incident report to his employer, Hunter Express, the truck driver claimed the other man then got out of his car, prompting Mr Elali to do the same.

According to Mr Elali, the other man threw the first punch and he was just defending himself from the attack.

"He kept saying, 'what are you going to do?' and he wouldn't leave me alone," Elali told The Daily Telegraph.

"And then he punched me. I was acting in self defence."

Khader Elali claims he was only acting in self defence. Picture: Supplied

The shocking video of the clash shows the two men throwing punches at one another before Mr Elali appears to wrestle him to the ground where he continues to punch the ute driver.

This goes on until another man intervenes and pulls Mr Elali away, with both men then getting back in their vehicles and driving off.

Mr Elali was reportedly left with a black eye, cut elbows and bleeding from his ear, along with his hearing implant being knocked out.

Mr Elali's boss said his actions, while unacceptable, were completely "out of character" and he was likely provoked by the other person.

NSW Police are aware of the incident and have confirmed they are conducting an investigation.