The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene of a fatal car crash, west of Cloncurry, shortly before 5pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 where one driver died and the other taken to hospital with suspected spinal injuries.
Truck driver dead after highway collision

13th Mar 2019 7:30 AM
A TRUCK driver has died after colliding with a ute on a highway west of Cloncurry.

Queensland Police said initial investigations suggested that a road train and a ute collided on the Barkly Highway about 40km west of Cloncurry at 4.50pm Tuesday.

A 32-year-old man and driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the ute, a 48-year-old man, was transported to Mount Isa Hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

The Mount Isa-based helicopter flew the injured man in a stable condition to Mt Isa Hospital where he was treated for suspected spinal injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

