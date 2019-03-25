Menu
A section of the Tasman Highway on Tasmania’s East Coast has been closed after a truck rolled this morning.
News

Truck driver badly hurt, road closed after crash

25th Mar 2019 9:48 AM

A TRUCK rollover has caused the closure of the main route along Tasmania's East Coast, with the driver badly injured in the crash.

In a statement issued shortly after 10am today, Tasmania Police said the Tasman Highway had been closed about 5km south of Elephant Pass Rd because of a truck crash.

The driver is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

"The Tasman Highway is closed at the intersection of Elephant Pass Rd for motorists heading south," police said in a later statement.

"The Tasman Highway is closed just north of Bicheno for motorists heading north.

"Motorists must avoid the area, using the Lake Leake Hwy, the Midland Hwy and the Esk Hwy as alternative routes."

